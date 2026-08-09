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Townhouses for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
17
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17 properties total found
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$419,152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$308,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$180,648
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$419,152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$220,793
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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