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Cottages with pool for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
27
Alexandria Municipality
6
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,24M
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Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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