Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Imathia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

Veria Municipality
8
Alexandria Municipality
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$230,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go