Cottages for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
29
Alexandria Municipality
6
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35 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 250 m²
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$1,38M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$188,913
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor co…
$11,22M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kleidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kleidi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one kitch…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lianovergi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lianovergi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale: Two-storey old construction house of 130 sq.m. in Palaiochori, Arnaia – Chalkidiki…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Patrida, Greece
Cottage
Patrida, Greece
Area 223 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 223 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the r…
$784,133
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$201,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Lianovergi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Lianovergi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of o…
$448,669
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mikri Santa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mikri Santa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vergina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vergina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$86,192
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 245 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 160 m²
Unfinished House in Trilofos: 160 sq.m., 2 levels on a 425 sq.m. plot This is an unfinis…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vergina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vergina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 169 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of living ro…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
Your Dream Home Awaits in Peaceful Neo Rysio, Thessaloniki Discover the epitome of co…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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