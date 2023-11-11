Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

Veria
3
5 properties total found
Commercial 8 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 176 sq.meters in North Greece. A view of the city opens up from the win…
€120,000
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Naoussa, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Naoussa, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 822 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel complex consisting of 6 cottages with a region of Northern Greece. The thre…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Koumaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Koumaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Naoussa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Naoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Industrial building built with concrete consists of a main building of 8500 meters, a separa…
€4,00M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Vermio, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Vermio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a firepla…
€390,000

