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Seaview apartments in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$306,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom

Property types in Imathia Regional Unit

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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