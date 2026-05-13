Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Imathia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Veria Municipality
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Imathia Regional Unit

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go