Apartments for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

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Veria Municipality
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7 properties total found
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
$161,269
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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4 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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