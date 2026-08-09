Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Imathia Regional Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Veria Municipality
66
Alexandria Municipality
7
Alexandreia
3
73 properties total found
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
$161,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$230,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage
Trilofo, Greece
Area 250 m²
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Veria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$177,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$968,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
$312,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$419,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$590,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Trilofo, Greece
Villa
Trilofo, Greece
Area 1 168 m²
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$767,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$308,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$371,923
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor co…
$11,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kleidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kleidi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one kitch…
$230,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Trilofo, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$123,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$765,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Imathia Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Imathia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go