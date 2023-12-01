Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Igoumenitsa

Commercial real estate in Igoumenitsa, Greece

1 property total found
Manufacture in Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
Area 249 000 m²
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
€200,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir