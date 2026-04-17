Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ierissos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 540 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basem…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go