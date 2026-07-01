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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Introducing an extraordinary opportunity to own a stunning Maisonette in the heart of Halkid…
$502,323
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 14 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 14 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the epitome of seaside living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Gr…
$1,54M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette under construction in Halkidiki, Greece, with amazing sea …
$662,153
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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Villa 2 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
This lovely maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece is a really good opportunity. With its good cond…
$211,204
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Experience the ultimate luxury with this newly built detached house in a complex in Halkidik…
$867,649
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Aristotelis , in t…
$331,077
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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