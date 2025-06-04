Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ierissos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$203,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$193,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. A …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go