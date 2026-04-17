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Pool Houses for sale in Ierissos, Greece

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 540 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basem…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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