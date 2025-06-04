Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 s…
$525,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
