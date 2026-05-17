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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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9 properties total found
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 2 bedrooms, living room…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$820,593
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Luxury single-level villa with 3 bedrooms, 114 m², set on a private plot of 4,136 m² with a …
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 170 m²
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,26M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Villa 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 400 m²
Two luxurious villas for sale with a total area of 400 sq.m., including the basements, offer…
$2,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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