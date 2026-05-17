Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ierapetra
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Ierapetra, Greece

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$869,002
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa
Ierapetra, Greece
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas located just 2,000 meters from the sea are available for sale. The prop…
$869,002
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa with an area of ​​200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The villa consist…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​120 sq.m on the island of Crete. The cottage con…
$242,374
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The ground floo…
$528,125
Leave a request
MontbelMontbel
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale on the southwestern coast of Crete, 2 km from the town of Ierapet…
$807,382
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Two luxury villas with a total area of ​​400 sq.m., including basements, with panoramic sea …
$2,49M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 510 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,73M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one…
$638,935
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Dilapidated housing for sale, 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of C…
$221,400
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 apartments on the ground floor on a plot in Koutsounari! T…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 2 bedrooms, living room…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$820,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Luxury single-level villa with 3 bedrooms, 114 m², set on a private plot of 4,136 m² with a …
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, one bat…
$578,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$857,632
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury single-level villa with 3 bedrooms, 114 m², set on a private plot of 4,136 m² with a …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 170 m²
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa with an area of ​​102 sq.m on the island of Crete. The villa consist…
$522,765
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an under construction villa of 170sq.m with 770sq.m plot of exclusive usage. The vi…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a beautiful 140sq.m sea front maisonette located in the southeast Crete. The proper…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa in Koutsouras, Greece
Villa
Koutsouras, Greece
Area 140 m²
For sale a beautiful 140sq.m sea front maisonette located in the southeast Crete. The proper…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 400 m²
Two luxurious villas for sale with a total area of 400 sq.m., including the basements, offer…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of ​​223 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
$570,978
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
Villa for Sale in Makrigialos, Lasithi (Crete) Unique 216 sq.m. villa in a modern villa…
$602,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two beautiful villas located just 2000 meters from the sea are for sale. The properties are …
$866,276
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go