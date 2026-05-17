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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
For sale maisonette of 29 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
For sale maisonette of 59 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$107,444
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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