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Townhouses for sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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12 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 223 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The townhouse is located on 3 l…
$561,328
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
For sale maisonette of 29 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
For sale maisonette of 59 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$107,444
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of ​​59 sq.m on the island of Crete. The townhouse is locate…
$175,411
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$183,010
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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