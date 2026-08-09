Cottages for sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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Cottages in Ierapetra, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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