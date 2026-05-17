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Hotels and hotel rooms in Ierapetra, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 625 m² in Koutsouras, Greece
Hotel 625 m²
Koutsouras, Greece
Area 625 m²
Exclusive Real Estate Opportunity: Hotel for Sale in the Ierapetra Region, Crete We ar…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 300 m² in Ierapetra, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Ierapetra, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale apartments complex located in Koutsounari near Ierapetra. The complex has a total s…
$537,222
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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