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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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2 BHK
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$495,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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