Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ia Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Ia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage with Traditional house in Oia, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ia Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir