Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Ia Municipal Unit

Commercial real estate in Ia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Oia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Oia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 772 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale, a residential complex with the total area of 2772 sq.m, consisting of 18 luxurious…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir