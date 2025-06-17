Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Grevena Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Grevena Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor co…
$181,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Grevena Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go