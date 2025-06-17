Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Grevena Regional Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Grevena Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 050 m² in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 050 m²
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 1050 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
$403,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 3 219 m² in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 3 219 m²
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 219 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel unit for sale, measuring 3,219 square meters and consisting of 96 beds.The hotel is si…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go