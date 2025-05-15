Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Gorgolaini Municipal Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale duplex of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on ground floor and …
$179,079
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$158,932
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for Sale – 52 sq.m., 80 m from the Sea – Agia TriadaBright and functional 52 sq.m.…
$136,548
1 room Cottage in Souleika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Souleika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
FOR SALE – Residential Property on 2,700 sq.m. Plot – Soulaika In the peaceful area of Soula…
$503,659
1 room apartment in Thermi, Greece
1 room apartment
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: A two-story apartment on the 2nd floor, with a total (gross) area of 230 sq.m., fe…
$738,700
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. Semi-basement cons…
$358,157
3 bedroom house in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS5502 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for € 420.000 . This 125 sq…
$470,087
2 bedroom house in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 500 meters to the beach. Th…
$145,501
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1000 meters from the sea pedestrian zone and …
$171,244
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,388
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,388
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$137,667
