Villas for sale in Giannitsa, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€299,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Aravissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000

