  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Giannitsa

Lands for sale in Giannitsa, Greece

Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€300,000
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€280,000
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€260,000
Plot of land in Pefkodasos, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkodasos, Greece
Property Code. 1-842 - Plot FOR SALE in Polikastro Evzonoi for €28.000. Discover the feature…
€28,000
Plot of land in Arachos, Greece
Plot of land
Arachos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€215,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pella, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€700,000
