Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gazi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Gazi, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Ano Kalesa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Ano Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count -2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir