  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gazi
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Gazi, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€520,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€680,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€700,000
3 room cottage with city view in Amoudara, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
On the ground floor there is an commercial property on the ground floor
€180,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paliokastro, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€2,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€490,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€220,000
