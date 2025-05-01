Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$407,060
