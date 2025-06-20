Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Galatista
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Galatista, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basem…
$190,104
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor -1/1
Townhouse for sale of 125 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$190,583
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go