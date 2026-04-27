Villas for sale in Galatas, Greece

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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