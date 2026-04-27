Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Galatas
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Galatas, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Galatas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$271,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go