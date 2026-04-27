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Townhouses for sale in Galatas, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Galatas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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