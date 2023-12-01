Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Galatas, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
per month
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Area 4 160 m²
Property Code. 1256 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Trizina Galatas for €65.000 . Discover the fe…
Price on request
per month
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€550,000
per month
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23.623 sq.m in area of Galatas
€800,000
per month
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 880 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissio…
€450,000
per month
