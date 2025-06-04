Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Florina Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in northern Greece. The cottage …
$400,506
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Florina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Florina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$514,937
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go