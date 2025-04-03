Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Florina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Florina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$466,227
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
