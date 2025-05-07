Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Florina Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Florina Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 4 500 m² in Simos Ioannides, Greece
Hotel 4 500 m²
Simos Ioannides, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
The hotel is located in Florina, 15 minutes from the Vigla-Pisoderi Ski Center, which, start…
$3,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go