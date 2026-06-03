Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Fira
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Fira, Greece

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Fira, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Santorini Villa with Jacuzzi – 1/6 Ownership for €360,000 At owners.gr, with the co-owner…
$424,671
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go