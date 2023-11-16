Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Filyro, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-68 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €165.000. Discover the …
€165,000
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-693 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €120.000. Discover the…
€120,000
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€600,000
