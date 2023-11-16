Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Filyro
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Filyro, Greece

townhouses
6
8 properties total found
4 room house in Filyro, Greece
4 room house
Filyro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-71 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €300.000 . This 280 sq. m. Ho…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€240,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€260,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
€135,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€600,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€600,000
