Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Filiatra
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Filiatra, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Exochiko, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Exochiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. There are: air con…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes