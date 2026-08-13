Cottages for sale in Filiates, Greece

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Cottages in Filiates, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$741,524
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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