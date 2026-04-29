Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ermioni
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Ermioni, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go