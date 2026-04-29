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Villas for sale in Ermioni, Greece

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Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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