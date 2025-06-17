Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Erisos Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Erisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 400 m² in Fiskardo, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Fiskardo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in the area of ​​Fiskardo - Kefalonia.The hotel consists of 4 buildings and h…
$10,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go