Seaview Cottages for Sale in Eretria, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$168,197
1 room Cottage in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,23M
