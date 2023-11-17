Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Eretria
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Eretria, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€152,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
€1,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
